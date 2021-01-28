Desktop App for Multiple-Dryer Control
Dri-Air’s SmartView Desktop App is a web-based application that connects a processor’s dryers through each dryer’s unique IP address.
The SmartView Desktop App from Dri-Air is a web-based application that connects a processor’s dryers through each dryer’s unique IP address. It allows control over multiple dryers—from just one screen—without any need to walk the plant floor.
Available with the SmartTouch controlled dryers, the SmartView Desktop App puts the control of all dryers from one central location; showing dryer status, dewpoint, hopper status, regeneration status and the dryer IP address. From this one screen operators are able to start and stop dryers, set hopper temperatures on single and dual hooper portable dryers and even customize names for each of the individual dryers.
Dri-Air Industries had previously introduced the SmartTouch controls with Industry 4.0 communications in early 2020.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Resin Dryers: Which Type Is Right for You?
Processors today face bewildering choices of at least five basic types of dryers, whose capabilities are subject to conflicting claims from equipment suppliers. For the buyer, the most basic questions are: How much drying is needed for the job and which dryer types are up to the task?
-
Injection Molding Biopolymers: How to Process Renewable Resins
U.S. injection molders are still pretty green when it comes to processing the new crop of renewably sourced biopolymers. These biologically derived polymers made from PLA, PHA and starch-based resins are attracting growing market interest as materials with no ties to petrochemical-based thermoplastics.
-
Now You Can Measure Pellet Moisture In the Hopper, in Real Time
Take the guesswork out of drying with new technology.