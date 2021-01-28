Desktop App for Multiple-Dryer Control

The SmartView Desktop App from Dri-Air is a web-based application that connects a processor’s dryers through each dryer’s unique IP address. It allows control over multiple dryers—from just one screen—without any need to walk the plant floor.

Available with the SmartTouch controlled dryers, the SmartView Desktop App puts the control of all dryers from one central location; showing dryer status, dewpoint, hopper status, regeneration status and the dryer IP address. From this one screen operators are able to start and stop dryers, set hopper temperatures on single and dual hooper portable dryers and even customize names for each of the individual dryers.

Dri-Air Industries had previously introduced the SmartTouch controls with Industry 4.0 communications in early 2020.