Eco-Pro Products for Safe, Effective Cooling Line Cleaning

Eco-Pro products from iD Additives help molders and extruders save time and money.

Eco-Pro 360 is a non-hazardous, water-based chemical that removes rust and mineral scale buildup. It is used with the Eco-Pro Cart to flush out, clean and restore cooling passages. The cart runs off of compressed air, so there’s no need to run an electric cord to it. A key highlight for Eco-Pro 360 is that it is reusable due to the built-in Eco-Pro cart filter.

For users with closed-loop systems such as extruders and thermoformers, the next step is to prevent the cause of these negative side effects. Once systems are restored, they can replace their water with Cool-EX, an all-organic, high-performance coolant that inhibits corrosion, mineral scale and fouling.

iD Additives

512 W. Burlington Ave.

La Grange, IL 60525

Bryan Whitaker

Phone Number: 708-588-0081, ext. 2897

www.idadditives.com