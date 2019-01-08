Extrusion: Compact Extruder Is Potent, Energy Efficient

Omachron Plastics Inc., Pontypool, Ontario, has developed a modular extruder based upon new screw, barrel and feed designs. This system combines low-shear, high-mix, low-pressure melt architecture with high precision, closed-loop computer control driven by high-accuracy temperature and pressure-measurement subsystems.

The result is a compact machine that reportedly uses up to 95% less energy/lb of material processed and can typically achieve dimensionally stable product within 20 min. of being turned on, thereby minimizing the expense of startup and product changeover. A typical 5-hp system with the unique auto-start sequence can be purged between colors with 10 to 20 lb of material, and startup typically requires 10 to 20 lb of material until dimensionally stable product is being made.

The Omachron extruders are small and the subsystem components are light enough to enable all maintenance to be carried out by 1 or 2 people in minutes, not hours, without the need for a crane or other lifting equipment.

Omachron has also developed compact, low-pressure, low-power-consumption, low-capital-cost, downstream equipment, including dies for making thin film, sheet, profiles, tubing, pipe, corrugated pipe and other new products. An important consequence of the low-shear, high-mix, low-pressure system and the associated downstream processing equipment is that it results in geometrically accurate parts with little or no internal stress induced by the forming process, yielding parts with excellent mechanical, physical, optical and chemical properties.

The current product offerings include small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide outputs from 10 lb to 600 lb/hr. All of the systems can operate from single or three-phase power, thereby enabling their use in rural areas where three-phase power is not available. A typical 230 VAC, single-phase, 10-hp system providing 200-240 lb/hr, including the downstream equipment for making, for example, 48" wide sheet, requires only an 80A, 230 VAC, single-phase breaker. A home stove, by comparison, typically requires a 40A breaker.

A new, compact system to provide 2400 lb/hr for larger output requirements is planned for the third quarter of this year.