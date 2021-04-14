Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Extrusion Gear Pump (EGP) Metering Control

PSI Extrusion Gear Pumps (EGP) enable metering control for polymer and hot melt adhesive extrusion and vessel applications.

The PSI-Polymer Systems Extrusion Gear Pumps (EGP) enable metering control for polymer and hot melt adhesive extrusion and vessel applications. With pumping efficiencies typically 99.5% or better, EGPs deliver a precise volumetric output and take on the pressure building function for the die. Extruder-related die pressure swings are dampened by 20:1 up to 50:1 and the gauge is controlled to nominally ±0.25%. The resulting gains in product consistency and quality assure greater yield, higher profitability, and lower scrap rates. Each full revolution of the tight-tolerance, counter-rotating gears delivers a precise linear volume of output, assuring optimal metering efficiency across the speed range.

PSI-Polymer Systems

1703 Pineview Street SE.

Conover, NC 28613

Don Macnamara

828-468-2600

www.psi-polymersystems.com

PSI Melt Pumps

