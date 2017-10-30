Faster, More Sensitive Mold-Protection Vision System

Related Suppliers Comet Plastic Equipment, LLC

A new version of a camera-based mold monitoring system is available from Comet Plastic Equipment, LLC, Riviera Beach, Fla. The new-generation PE-600 mold protection system has a larger, 10.4-in. touchscreen and selectable automatic setup program that reportedly makes it very easy to use. Image resolution has been raised from 800 by 480 pixels to 1920 by 1080. New full-color digital processing (said to be a first in the industry) improves fault detection by reducing errors caused by outside light, reflections from shiny mold surfaces, shadows on the mold, residue on the tool, etc. Also, image capture and processing time is now 60% faster than the previous model. With 0.012-sec digital processing, even ultrahigh-speed molding with sub-2-sec cycles can benefit from the PE-600, says Comet.

This system does more than detect faulty ejection. It also monitors positions of slides and detects insert-loading errors and broken pins. Automatic compensation for position (mold-open stop) is standard. Users can pre-select the number of ejector strokes to be performed before stopping the machine and activating an alarm.

The PE-600 can be used with one or two cameras that use a standard lens or optional wide-angle and zoom lenses. For example, in a family-type mold, a standard lens can be focused on the larger parts and a zoom lens focused on smaller (or even micro-sized) parts. LED and halogen lighting sets are additional options.