Injection Molding: Beam-Mounted Articulated Robot For Medium to Large Presses

New from HYRobotics is the H5 series for demolding and handling large parts is suited to applications with low headroom and need to automate secondary operations. These articulated robots have an unusual design with four servo axes, including two wrist motions, plus a servo traverse axis along a beam. It comes with a new, 7.5-in. touchscreen controller, two vacuum circuits (with sensor), one gripper circuit and one pressure circuit, both with monitoring sensor input. (Watch a video of the robot in action on a 2500-ton press at http://short.ptonline.com/HYRobotics.)