Related Topics:
New from HYRobotics is the H5 series for demolding and handling large parts is suited to applications with low headroom and need to automate secondary operations. These articulated robots have an unusual design with four servo axes, including two wrist motions, plus a servo traverse axis along a beam. It comes with a new, 7.5-in. touchscreen controller, two vacuum circuits (with sensor), one gripper circuit and one pressure circuit, both with monitoring sensor input. (Watch a video of the robot in action on a 2500-ton press at http://short.ptonline.com/HYRobotics.)
Editor PickCBW Automation Gains Swiss IML Technology
CBW Automation is building IML systems based on know-how from sister company H. Muller Fabrique de Moules.
Product
Testing: Data Collection Software Upgrade for Measurement Tools
Injection Molding: Beam-Mounted Articulated Robot For Medium to Large Presses
Injection Molding: New Picker, Robots & Box Packer
Recycling: New Ultra-Fine Melt Filtration for PET Recycling
Additives: Conductive Black Concentrates for Broad Range of Thermoplastics