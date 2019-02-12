Injection Molding: Beam-Mounted Articulated Robot For Medium to Large Presses

Four-axis jointed-arm servo robot runs on a linear fifth servo axis for low headroom.

Product Post: 2/12/2019

Related Topics:

New from HYRobotics is the H5 series for demolding and handling large parts is suited to applications with low headroom and need to automate secondary operations. These articulated robots have an unusual design with four servo axes, including two wrist motions, plus a servo traverse axis along a beam. It comes with a new, 7.5-in. touchscreen controller, two vacuum circuits (with sensor), one gripper circuit and one pressure circuit, both with monitoring sensor input. (Watch a video of the robot in action on a 2500-ton press at http://short.ptonline.com/HYRobotics.)

Editor Pick

CBW Automation Gains Swiss IML Technology

CBW Automation is building IML systems based on know-how from sister company H. Muller Fabrique de Moules.

Product

Testing: Data Collection Software Upgrade for Measurement Tools

Injection Molding: Beam-Mounted Articulated Robot For Medium to Large Presses

Injection Molding: New Picker, Robots & Box Packer

Recycling: New Ultra-Fine Melt Filtration for PET Recycling

Additives: Conductive Black Concentrates for Broad Range of Thermoplastics