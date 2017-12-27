Injection Molding: MES System Adds Mobile Reporting & Maintenance Apps

Related Topics:
Arburg’s November user group meeting focused on the company’s ALS host-computer system at Arburg’s Lossburg, Germany, headquarters. The meeting presented new functions to make data from this MES (manufacturing execution system) accessible on mobile devices. These included the new ALS Mobile front end with a responsive design, as well as the Mobile
Reporting report client and the new Mobile Maintenance module, which makes it possible to execute, acknowledge, and comment on maintenance orders via mobile devices. Arburg’s U.S. office is in Rocky Hill, Conn.
