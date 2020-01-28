Injection Molding: Training Program Launches New App to Serve Mobile Device Users

Noting that the online training landscape is shifting away from desktop computers towards handheld devices, such as smartphones and tablets, Routsis Training (Dracut, Mass.) has introduced a new LMSBridge app on iOS and Android. The free app reportedly optimizes the presentation of the company’s plastics training courses for handheld devices, while also offering a “unified experience” on various platforms so that the courses function identically, whether played on an Apple iPad or a Samsung smartphone, for example.

The new app also gives Routsis’s RightStart customers administrative access to their company’s LMS (Learning Management System), allowing them to develop curricula, enroll students, and view employees’ progress remotely via a mobile device. Routsis notes that while the app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, access to Routsis’s training materials requires an existing customer account. Interested customers can contact Routsis for a free demonstration course.

Routsis told Plastics Technology that its online training courses have been optimized to be web-friendly and function on virtually all browsers and current operating systems including Windows, Android, iOS, and Linux. All of these courses can already be played on any web-browser, Routsis notes, adding that training through a web-browser on a portable device is not the most optimal visual experience depending on the browser and screen size.

Routsis says its new LMSBridge app provides a more minimalistic interface to give user a better full-screen viewing experience and better finger-tip menu browsing for accessing and operating our online training courses.