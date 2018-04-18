It’s All About Speed at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has brought 12 machines to NPE, eight of them in its own booth and four in others’. Seven of the 12 are members of the latest SEEV-A all-electric toggle line, spanning the full size range (56 to 562 tons) of this platform. The larger models are aimed in part at automotive molders, due to their ability to carry larger, heavier and more complex molds than some electric machines in the past. At the show, SEEV-A machines are running medical and packaging applications, as well:

• Molding eight thin-wall medical dosing cups in 3 sec.

• High-speed molding of medical pipettes in 32 cavities.

• Injection-compression molding with IML to produce a thin-wall food-container lid on a 4-sec cycle.

• Molding a vacuum-cleaner fan component with fast color change.

In addition, an El-Exis SP 300 ultra-high-speed hybrid is running 72 high-precision water caps on a 2-sec cycle. Sumitomo Demag also is demonstrating micromolding of a DNA-free, high-clarity sample collection tube with a wall thickness of 0.250 mm.