Large All-Electric Shuttle Blow Molder

Related Topics:
Hesta of Germany is showing off its newest and largest all-electric shuttle, the double-station Hesta900. It has a 900-mm mold stroke, opening stroke of 240 mm, and 44-ton clamp. Dry-cycle time is 3.3 sec. It can handle up to 16 cavities per side and makes containers up to 5 L (10 L optional). Hydraulic and hybrid versions are also available. Jackson Machinery is a representative for Hesta in the U.S. and Canada.
NPE2018 Exhibitor
Hesta Blasformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Booth: W2343
Editor PickVersatile Stretch-Blow Molder for Wide or Narrow Necks
FlexBlow reheat stretch-blow molder makes bottles with 18-to-110-mm necks and supports quick changeovers.