Large All-Electric Shuttle Blow Molder

Hesta of Germany is showing off its newest and largest all-electric shuttle, the double-station Hesta900. It has a 900-mm mold stroke, opening stroke of 240 mm, and 44-ton clamp. Dry-cycle time is 3.3 sec. It can handle up to 16 cavities per side and makes containers up to 5 L (10 L optional). Hydraulic and hybrid versions are also available. Jackson Machinery is a representative for Hesta in the U.S. and Canada.

