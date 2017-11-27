MATERIALS: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Nylon 6 & 66

A new product portfolio of compounds that are reinforced by virgin carbon fibers has been introduced by A.Schulman, Fairlawn, Ohio. The new product line is based on two matrices: nylon 6 and nylon 66, both reinforced with carbon fibers in the range of 15 to 30 percent. They are aimed at aerospace, automotive, civil engineering, sporting goods and an increasing number of other consumer and technical applications.

Schulamid 6 is a general-purpose nylon while Shulamid 66 is recommended for applications when components need to resist higher peak temperatures. Both have been paired with varying percentages of carbon fiber, which lead to incremental stiffness and increased strength. The high strength-to-weight ratio is a strong advantage, especially for dynamically stressed parts. Moreover, these compounds are electrically conductive and the low thermal expansion is said to result in high dimensional stability.