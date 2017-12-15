Materials: Customized 3D Printing Filaments from New Business Unit

Related Suppliers Clariant Corp.

Customized and professional 3D printing filaments with unique color options and features for the additives manufacturing market are being made available via the 3D Printing business unit newly established by Clariant Corp. (U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C.)

The new business unit leverages the company’s numerous years of experience in tailoring polymers for a broad range of end market applications with pigments, additives and masterbatches, to provide high-grade, 3D printing filaments, provided ready to print. The company 3D prints and tests all of its materials to ensure printability and the required consistent high quality. Extensive material, application and production expertise allows the company to work closely with customers on polymer, additive and colorant selection to address typical end-use conditions such as weathering, flame retardancy and electrical properties. In addition to tailored materials, a portfolio of high-quality material will also be offered. The 3D printing materials are manufactured by Clariant and are available in flexible lot sizes to meet specific customer needs.