Materials: Flame-Retardant High-Temperature Polyamide for 3D Printing

Lehvoss Group has introduced its Luvocom 3F PA high-temperature polyamide (nylon) product line specially designed for extrusion-based 3D printing such as FFF. It reportedly has enhanced printability and a similar mechanical performance to a PA6 but exhibits lower water absorption and higher temperature resistance.

Within this product line, the new Luvocom 3F PA is a flame-retardant material. It has ceramic fillers to increase its thermal stability without causing any processing issues, from filament production to part printing. With its halogen free flame-retardant package, UL-94 V0 is achieved on printed parts at thicknesses ≥0.4mm. The material was printed on the Ultimaker S5 combined with a CC 0.6 print core. Printing profiles are available on the CURA Marketplace for the Ultimaker S5 and they will soon be available for the Ultimaker S3 as well. The material and filament can run on other systems.

Being an electrical insulator, this material is an ideal candidate for the electrical and electronic market and all other applications where flame retardancy is important. The company says it does not require a heated chamber required during printing. It is compatible with HIPS and PVOH support materials.

3D printed electric plug made from Luvocom 3F PA.