Materials: Medical TPEs Formulated Without Animal Derivatives

Eight new grades have been added to the healthcare portfolio of Versaflex TPEs from Avient Corp. (formerly PolyOne), Avon Lake, Ohio. The injection-moldable Versaflex HC 3810 series is formulated without animal derivatives and offers a wide range of durometers to serve a variety of medical device applications.

Commercially available in North America, the new specialty Versaflex grades are translucent and are said to offer excellent colorability. They are well suited for overmolding on PP. Example applications for 20-50 Shore A grades include ergonomic grips, strain relief components, handles, gaskets, and seals. Grades in the 60-90 Shore A durometer range can be used for IV connector caps, diagnostic testing devices, endoscopic caps, and similar applications.



The materials in this series can be used with gamma and autoclave sterilization methods. All eight grades are also ISO 10993-4 and -5, REACH SVHC, and RoHS compliant.

Said Jean-Paul Scheepens, Avient’s general manager, specialty engineered materials, “OEMs and medical molders need high-performing material solutions for use with various medical device and healthcare applications. Rooted in the technology of our proven Versaflex portfolio, this series delivers reliable performance and expands on material options formulated without animal derivatives, an increasingly common requirement for healthcare products.”