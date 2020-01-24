Materials: New Addition to a Line of Biodegradable Bioplastics for Fruit and Vegetable Bags

Spain’s Kompuestos (Plasticos Compuestos S.A.), a leading European manufacturer of sustainable compounds has developed a new bioplastic made entirely from potato starch degradable on ground in four weeks.

The innovative formulation of this bioplastic, which is part of Kompuestos's Biokomp range, is targeted as a replacement to traditional supermarket plastic bags for fruit or vegetables. The new bioplastic, and three other products in the Biokomp product line have obtained the "OK Compost" label from the world leader in certification of bioplastics Agency TÜV Austria which certify that they are 100% biodegradable in a specific period.

The 4 certificates obtained by the company are divided into: two "Ok Compost HOME" labels for bioplastics suitable for household composting and two "Ok Compost INDUSTRIAL" labels for those bioplastics that are only degraded in industrial composting facilities.

Kompuestos’ officials say that its’ important to note that, due to their similar appearance, products made from bioplastics cannot be easily differentiated from conventional plastic products. The use of independent and internationally respected labels that identify them is important for consumers to receive transparent and correct information and to safeguard the positive image of bioplastics. Also, in order to be able to sell the products as biodegradable/compostable, it is mandatory to obtain certificates accrediting the properties that are advertised, which may require between four and fourteen months depending on the level of compostability.

While the new bioplastic and the three other compounds with the certifications have yet to be field tested, they are now globally available. According to company sources, Kompuestos exports more than 70% of its sales.

The Biocomp portfolio of bioplastic resins are all based on biodegradable resins made from different starches derived from corn, potato and various types of cereals, among other polymers of renewable origin. These resins reportedly can be processed in standard processing equipment. Biokomp is positioned as a completely biodegradable and compostable alternative to traditional plastic. Say Kompuestos’ sources say these two attributes allow the recovery of plastic packaging through the recycling of solid-organic waste (composting and anaerobic digestion) specified in the European standard EN13432. Moreover, Biocomp’s use of natural raw materials allows for the reduction and dependence on petrochemicals and greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere at the end of their useful life—estimated at 30-80% depending on the material and application).