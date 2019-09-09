  • PT Youtube
Extrusion Conference
9/9/2019

Materials: New Self-Bonding LSR for Overmolding onto PC, PBT

Primerless adhesion of Momentive’s new LSR to PC and polyesters will be demonstrated at K 2019.

At the K 2019 show in in Düsseldorf Oct. 16-23, Momentive Performance Materials will introduce its new self-bonding Silopren LSR 27x9 family of liquid silicone rubbers for overmolding onto PC, PBT and copolyesters. Available in 30, 40 and 50 Shore A hardnesses, the new family’s primerless adhesion will be demonstrated in overmolding onto high-heat PC for a “butterfly” cell-phone holder that plugs into a car dashboard.

