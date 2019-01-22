Materials: Nylon Molding Compound for Optical Applications

A new nylon molding compound for optical applications has been developed by Evonik, Parsippany, N.J. The high flow of Trogamid myCX reportedly offers crystal-clear transparency, excellent wear comfort and high durability along with improved processing capabilities. This unique property profile makes the high-performance polymer a preferred material for high-end lenses and visors.

The Trogamid CX family is said to combine the transparency and processing behavior of amorphous materials with the advantages of nylons like toughness, rigidity, abrasion resistance, and chemical and stress-cracking resistance. According to Evonik, when special aliphatic and cycloaliphatic monomers are used, transparent nylons can be made that have inherently better UV resistance. The significantly improved flowability of Trogamic myCX makes it possible to process the molding compound at a temperature profile that is at least 68 F (20°C) lower. That enables greater energy efficiency and productivity in processing.

This material’s high flow, which stands out for its excellent transparency of over 90% and low density of 1.03 g/cm², was specifically designed for demanding optical applications such as premium lenses or high-end visors for ski and snowboard goggles. The high-performance polymer combines outstanding quality and freedom of design with maximum wear comfort. In addition, the new transparent nylon can be combined with all frame materials.