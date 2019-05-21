Materials:: Two Performance PE Film Grades for Quality Flexible Packaging Debut at Chinaplas 2019

Related Topics:
Houston-basedExxonMobil has introduced two new performance PE polymers for high-quality flexible packaging which were highlighted at Chinaplas 2019. Both mark the latest addition to the company’s Exceed family of metallocene hexene LLDPE film resins.
▪ Exceed 2012MA reportedly delivers outstanding sealing and extrusion performance for high-integrity flexible packaging films. It can enable reduced energy use, lower per unit packaging costs, and less packaging material and food waste. One display at Chinaplas, were the following film applications, which contain Exceed 2012MA:
Lamination packaging with Huashan Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd.
Cast stretch packaging with Xinle Huabao Plastic Machinery Co.Ltd.
Barrier packaging with Jinming Machinery (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.
▪ Exceed 0015XC boasts excellent sealing performance, a broad hot-tack window and good processing for high-quality coating layers used in laminates. This new polymer has been shown to offer easy extrusion onto substrates such as board and paper, aluminum foil, flexible films and PE-based woven fabrics. It is ideal for drink cartons, paper cups, lamitubes, flexible packaging, tarpaulins and raffia coating and also provides opportunities for downgauging.
