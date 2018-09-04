Materials: White-Pigmented Metallized BOPP Films

Related Topics: Materials

Toray Plastics America Inc., North Kingstown, R.I., has expanded its portfolio of white films and now offers consumer product goods companies and converters five new Torayfan white-pigmented metallized BOPP films. The new films encompass sealable and non-sealable versions and are available in a variety of heat-seal strengths. End users can also “dial in” preferred oxygen and moisture-barrier levels.

Toray’s combination of pigment, sealant, and barrier in one film allows end users and converters to manufacture a duplex instead of a triplex lamination in many applications. Applications include packaging of salted crisp snacks, cookies, protein bars, and confectionery items. The company’s family of white films also includes high-barrier cavitated white metallized versions.

“Consumer product companies wanted an aesthetically pleasing high-barrier alternative to traditional metallized and cavitated white metallized films. These new pigmented films offer robust barrier-durability after converting, extended shelf life, and a clean, bright white appearance, all of which enhance brand integrity,” according to associate product manager Tammy Williamson, Torayfan Div. The new films are:

Torayfan MPX4, a white, metallized, heat-sealable barrier web said to offer superior moisture barrier, excellent oxygen barrier, an excellent hot tack, and a wide seal range.

Torayfan MP5H, a white metallized film with reportedly enhanced seal strength and improved hermeticity. It boasts superior moisture barrier, excellent oxygen barrier, an enhanced, “over the mountain” seal strength, improved hermeticity, excellent hot tack, and a wide seal range.

Torayfan MPHX5, an ultra-high-barrier coated white, metallized film with reportedly enhanced seal strength and improved hermeticity. It boasts superior moisture and oxygen barrier, an enhanced, “over the mountain” seal strength, improved hermeticity, excellent hot tack, and a wide seal range.

Torayfan PCP1, a white metallized and opposite-side corona-treated film for cold-seal applications. It is said to offer good moisture barrier, excellent anchorage of cold seal adhesives, excellent bonding in extrusion and adhesive laminations, and no crazing.

Torayfan PCP5, an ultra-high barrier white metallized and opposite-side corona-treated film for barrier or cold seal applications. It boasts superior moisture and oxygen barrier, excellent anchorage of cold-seal pressure-sensitive adhesives, excellent bonding in extrusion and adhesive laminations, and no crazing.

Torayfan MPX4, MP5H, MPHX5, and PCP5 films can be used with gas-flushed applications. The entire portfolio runs on horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) and vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machines.