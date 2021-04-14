Minimum Energy, Maximum Savings. Dry Better with ULTRA

Based on unique vacuum drying technology, ULTRA is an energy-efficient dryer for use in the plastics industry.

Conventional desiccant dryers typically use 45 Watts/lb/h to dry material. ULTRA uses just 4 Watts/lb/hr to dry.

On a process running 220 lb/hr, an ULTRA dryer is said to save up to $6,494 annually doing the same job. This cost is based on 220 pounds (100 kilograms) per hour, 6000 hours per year, kW cost at a national average of $0.12 per kW.

ULTRA dryer also reduces your Global Warming Potential (GWP). On a process running 220 lb/hr ULTRA saves 54,120 kW a year—a saving of 38.6 tons CO 2 each year. That's the equivalent of planting 645 new trees, every year, for 10 years.

ULTRA Dryer smart features and controls achieve faster drying, faster start-ups and minimal maintenance.

