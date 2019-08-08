Mixing: Multi-Shaft Mixer for Hot Melts, Viscous Dispersions

A special Triple-Shaft design specifically suited for hot melts and viscous dispersions, the Ross Model CDA-800 has a mixing capacity of 500–800 gal and is designed for full vacuum operation (29.5”-in. Hg). The mixer is suitable for high-heat operation up to 600 F and includes an insulated 50-psig stainless-steel dimpled jacket covering the side and bottom of the dished bottom mixing can.

In addition to the standard three-wing anchor for bulk flow and heat transfer, the unit is outfitted with two reversible high-speed disperser shafts, each featuring two 16 in. height-adjustable blades of the classic disperser design, perfect for quick hydration of dry ingredients and agglomerate dispersion. The removable mix vessel sits 24-in. above the floor for convenient discharge.

Speed, time, temperature and vacuum level are displayed on a 10-in. touch screen and controlled via PLC. These special designs reflect the company’s commitment to application-specific specialty machinery.

