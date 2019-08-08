Mixing: Multi-Shaft Mixer for Hot Melts, Viscous Dispersions

Staff Report
A special Triple-Shaft design specifically suited for hot melts and viscous dispersions, the Ross Model CDA-800 has a mixing capacity of 500–800 gal and is designed for full vacuum operation (29.5”-in. Hg). The mixer is suitable for high-heat operation up to 600 F and includes an insulated 50-psig stainless-steel dimpled jacket covering the side and bottom of the dished bottom mixing can.
In addition to the standard three-wing anchor for bulk flow and heat transfer, the unit is outfitted with two reversible high-speed disperser shafts, each featuring two 16 in. height-adjustable blades of the classic disperser design, perfect for quick hydration of dry ingredients and agglomerate dispersion. The removable mix vessel sits 24-in. above the floor for convenient discharge.
Speed, time, temperature and vacuum level are displayed on a 10-in. touch screen and controlled via PLC. These special designs reflect the company’s commitment to application-specific specialty machinery.
Did You Leave $15 In the Mail?
It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate!
Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email.
Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation.
Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.
Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Select the Right Pelletizer
To find the best solution for your production requirements, start with assessing the status quo, as well as defining future needs. Develop a five-year projection of materials and required capacities. Short-term solutions very often prove to be more expensive and less satisfactory after a period of time.
-
Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better
There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.
-
Torque & Speed How Much Is Enough?
You may be thinking of buying one of the new ‘high-torque/high-speed’ twin-screw compounders in order to raise your output without going to a larger machine. But how much torque or speed do you really need? Underusing a high-powered extruder wastes investment dollars. So look carefully at what is required for the materials you run.