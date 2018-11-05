Mixing: Paddle Blender For Labs

Related Topics: Compounding

A new Laboratory Paddle Blender from Charles R. Ross & Son Co., Hauppauge, N.Y. offers advanced features for more convenient, automated powder blending and liquid spraying operations with recipe management. Shown is the 1ft³ Paddle Blender (ROSS Model 42P-1SS) constructed entirely of US stainless steel type 304 with 150-grit interior finish and driven by a 1-hp TEFC motor. Complementing the blender’s full vacuum capability, new features including a pneumatic powder charging port and liquid delivery spray system promote batch-to-batch consistency. Touchscreen PLC recipe controls are housed inside a NEMA 4X stainless steel enclosure allowing for indoor or outdoor use.

For increased versatility, an interchangeable ribbon agitator can be supplied with any new Ross Paddle Blender. Both paddle and ribbon agitators are widely used in the preparation of dry solid-solid mixes and can easily accommodate minor liquid additions.