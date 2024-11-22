Neste RE Adds Co-Processed Feedstock

Neste announced its Neste RE brand of renewable and recycled chemical feedstocks is being expanded to include co-processed feedstock. Renewable raw materials such as cooking oil will be co-processed with fossil crude oil in the company’s conventional oil refinery in Porvoo, Finland, producing a complement to the existing Neste RE products. According to the company, Neste RE is a drop-in feedstock for the production of plastics and chemicals. Replacing fossil crude oil with renewable raw materials leads to a feedstock with a reduced carbon footprint compared to conventional fossil feedstock used in the chemicals industry.



A mass balance approach will be applied to attribute the renewable raw materials used in the process as well as the related sustainability benefits to the Neste product, which encompasses pure hydrocarbons that can replace fossil feedstocks such as naphtha or propane in plastics and chemicals manufacturing.

Neste’s conventional oil refinery facility in Porvoo, Finland. Source: Neste.

“Our goal is simple: reduce the use of fossil raw materials in the chemicals industry,” says Jeroen Verhoeven, commercial director for polymers and chemicals at Neste. “With co-processing of renewable raw materials, we are expanding our offering for the chemicals industry. At the same time, it marks another step in the gradual transformation of our crude oil refinery in Porvoo into a renewable and circular solutions refining hub.”

With the co-processing of renewable raw materials, Neste introduces a third route to produce Neste RE, complementing the production from 100% renewable raw materials at the company’s renewables refineries based on the company’s proprietary NEXBTL technology, as well as via chemical recycling of circular raw materials such as hard-to-recycle plastic waste.

The new co-processed Neste RE feedstock for the polymers and chemicals industry builds on Neste experience gained in the co-processing of renewable raw materials into marine fuel and heating liquids.