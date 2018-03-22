New PET Machines & Pinch-Handle Technology

SIDE presents a new generation of PET stretch-blow molding machines for products from 250 ml to 10 L.

SIDE S.A. of Spain presents its new generation of linear RSBM machines. They employ ABB variable-frequency drives, improved heating controls (Siemens), reduced mechanical movements to minimize wear, and easier access to the preform loader. These machines include the model 2006e, which takes up to six cavities for products from 250 ml to 3 L and output up to 10,000 bph. Model 2003eG is a two-cavity unit for up to 10 L containers and outputs from 2200 to 2600 bph.

SIDE will also feature its T-handle technology, which produces PET jugs with a pinched handle (up to 36 mm deep) through compression molding in the tool. It reportedly can make PET handleware competitive with HDPE, owing to higher throughputs with PET.

