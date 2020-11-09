Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Heating & Cooling | 1 MINUTE READ

Process Cooling Chiller Range Launches in U.S.

Swedish firm Atlas Copco is introducing the TCX 4-90A Process Cooling Chiller range in the U.S. with a variety of sizes.

Atlas Copco Compressors LLC (Rock Hill, S.C.) will operate as the U.S. headquarters for the Swedish supplier of industrial tools and equipment. The company’s first product offering in the U.S. will be the TCX 4-90A Process Cooling Chiller range. Atlas Copco describes the TCX range as an all-in-one water chiller with an air-cooled condenser and integrated hydro module. Units are available in a variety of sizes and are specially designed to run cooling water, or a mixture of water and glycol, for a range of industrial segments including plastics.

Atlas Copco says the design of the TCX range’s microchannel condensers requires 30% less refrigerant, making the units more environmentally friendly while lowering potential maintenance charges over the life of the chiller.

The company says “most” models will feature the Elektronikon Mk5 touch controller. The optional Smarktlink 24/7 monitoring system is also available. The TCX range can be covered on a service contract, along with all other Atlas Copco mechanical equipment, such as air compressors, dryers, nitrogen generation systems and low-pressure blowers.

Atlas Copco entered the industrial cooling market via the acquisition of Italian supplier Eurochiller S.r.l. in May 2019. Robert Tucker, business development manager, will lead the cooling equipment market expansion under the Oil-free Air Division within the Atlas Copco Compressors business in the U.S.

Atlas Copco has plans to introduce more new products to the market in 2021, extending the portfolio to 500 tons of cooling capacity.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco describes its newly launched in the U.S. TCX range as an all-in-one water chiller with an air-cooled condenser and integrated hydro module.

