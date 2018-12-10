Process Cooling: Chillers Automatically Prevent Mold Condensation

Chiller controls now monitor ambient dewpoint and automatically adjust the cooling-water setpoint temperature at or above the dewpoint to prevent condensation on molds. This new and reportedly unique control feature has been made standard on all chillers fromDelta T Systems. By preventing condensation, this feature is said to decrease scrap rates caused by cosmetic defects from water droplets on the mold face, improve housekeeping, and lengthen tooling life by avoiding rust. Delta T says it is the first to offer such automatic protection as part of the chiller controls.