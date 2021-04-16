Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Magnet Clamps for Injection Molding
| 1 MINUTE READ

Redefining Thermoplastics Efficiency

Chem-Trend introduces its purge compound series, Ultra Purge 1000.

Introducing a new purge compound series – Ultra Purge™ 1000 – highly efficient for purging thin-wall packaging single face tools and stack tools.

Why it matters:

  • Removing residue and color from hot runners is challenging with no truly efficient solution available, until now.
  • Designed to purge the machine “on the fly” requiring no change of machine settings and no soak time during the purging process.
  • Contributes to a reduction in machine downtime and waste without any additional capital expense.

In a trial of Ultra Purge™ 1000, one thin-wall packaging injection molder was able to reduce downtime from 4 hours to 1.5 hours when undergoing a color change from blue to white, resulting in a 63% reduction in time spent, and 68% reduction in scrap due to a more efficient and complete cleaning.

