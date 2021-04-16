Redefining Thermoplastics Efficiency

Introducing a new purge compound series – Ultra Purge™ 1000 – highly efficient for purging thin-wall packaging single face tools and stack tools.

Why it matters:

Removing residue and color from hot runners is challenging with no truly efficient solution available, until now.

Designed to purge the machine “on the fly” requiring no change of machine settings and no soak time during the purging process.

Contributes to a reduction in machine downtime and waste without any additional capital expense.

In a trial of Ultra Purge™ 1000, one thin-wall packaging injection molder was able to reduce downtime from 4 hours to 1.5 hours when undergoing a color change from blue to white, resulting in a 63% reduction in time spent, and 68% reduction in scrap due to a more efficient and complete cleaning.

