Redefining Thermoplastics Efficiency
Chem-Trend introduces its purge compound series, Ultra Purge 1000.
Introducing a new purge compound series – Ultra Purge™ 1000 – highly efficient for purging thin-wall packaging single face tools and stack tools.
Why it matters:
- Removing residue and color from hot runners is challenging with no truly efficient solution available, until now.
- Designed to purge the machine “on the fly” requiring no change of machine settings and no soak time during the purging process.
- Contributes to a reduction in machine downtime and waste without any additional capital expense.
In a trial of Ultra Purge™ 1000, one thin-wall packaging injection molder was able to reduce downtime from 4 hours to 1.5 hours when undergoing a color change from blue to white, resulting in a 63% reduction in time spent, and 68% reduction in scrap due to a more efficient and complete cleaning.
