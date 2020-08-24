Testing: Versatile, High-Speed Coordinate Measuring Machines

A next-generation series of coordinate measuring machines from Mitutoyo America, Aurora, Ill.,boasts higher performance and versatility. The Crysta-Apex V Series reportedly provides the highest speed, accuracy, precision, and versatility in the current Mitutoyo CNC coordinate measuring machine line-up. The launch of the Crysta-Apex V also introduces the Mitutoyo Gold Care Plus Productivity Program--an updated version of the Mitutoyo legacy productivity program, Gold Care. The former continues many of the Gold Care features while adding MeasurLink V9, Status Monitor with integrated MT Connect, Quick Launcher, Fixture builder, a 12A power conditioner and an air dryer. Here are key features of the Crysta-Apex V series of machines:

▪ High-Speed/High Acceleration/Drive: Features a maximum measuring speed significantly faster than competitive CNCs. The combination of high speed and high acceleration dramatically reduces measuring time and cost.

▪ Shorter Measurement Times: Users can set measuring paths for high speed scanning, 3D and active scanning of complex workpieces.

▪ Temperature Compensation System: Guarantees measurement accuracy for temperature conditions between 16 to 26° C. Independent sensors work in tandem to measure scale, workpiece and ambient temperature. Results are superior to comparable systems that only compensate for scale temperature.

▪ Smart Factory Functionality: The Crysta-Apex V series utilizes the following three smart factory applications, consolidating the information management manufacturing process within a network: Status monitor, which allows remote monitoring of the operational status of measuring instruments; condition monitor which enables remote monitoring of the current condition of measuring instruments, and, MeasureLink which reduces the production of defective parts through “visualizing quality” via complete data management.

▪ Smart Measuring System (SMS): Allows on-line monitoring of the measuring status and visualization of measurement data, enabling product quality improvement and internet of things capabilities.

▪ Superior Flexibility: Crysta-Apex V Series can adapt to work on a range of sizes for small- to medium-sized work pieces. It also features multi-sensor capabilities and compatible vision and scanning probe technologies.