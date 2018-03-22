U.S.-Built All-Electric Shuttle from Bekum

Bekum is introducing the electric EBlow 407DL (double-sided, long-stroke) shuttle machine, to be shown with a multi-layer, spiral-mandrel extrusion head, special quick-mold-change upgrade (15 min without tools), and a very compact layout. This U.S.-built machine has the company’s patented C-frame clamp (22.4 tons), max. mold width of 860 mm, max. mold length of 470 mm, mold depth of 2 × 130 mm, and open daylight of 250 mm. It is aimed at cost-efficient production of smaller bottles. Due to modular design, it is also available in a hydraulic HyBlow version, two of which, with 16 cavities and three layers, have already been installed.

