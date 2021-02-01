Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Resin Conveying | 1 MINUTE READ

Use the Cloud to Management Material in Bins, Tanks, Silos

Allows remote and plant workers to monitor inventory levels remotely.  
#monitoring

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The BinCloud platform from BinMaster is an integrated cloud foundation for data monitoring of inventory contained in bins, tanks and silos. It enables on-site and remote workers to work via the cloud. BinCloud is the backbone of the BinView web application used to monitor solids, powders, and liquids across all process industries. 

BinCloud allows workers to securely access inventory data stored in the cloud. The system hosted by BinMaster is turnkey. Data is accessed by users from a phone, tablet, or PC via the internet. It decreases dependency on local IT resources and eliminates the need for storing data and managing servers. The BinView and FeedView programs hosted on BinCloud are updated and maintained by BinMaster. Use of the programs can be scaled up and down in size as needed.

Features of the two programs include real-time monitoring, automated alerts via text or email, and historical reporting. They can be used at a single site or across multiple locations and accommodate hundreds of vessels. 

FeedView is a complete feed-management solution that uses wireless, battery-powered level sensors to automatically measure bin levels, projects consumption, and alerts before feed runs out. 

BinView is compatible with non-contact radar, SmartBob, 3DLevelScanners, guided wave radar, ultrasonic, or laser level sensors with a 4-20 mA, Modbus, or HART output. 

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic