Welding: Next-Generation Ultrasonic Welders Unite Form and Function

The newest series of ultrasonic welders from Herrmann Ultrasonics, Bartlett, Ill., to be featured at MD&M West, is touted as a “revolutionary interface between man and machine” which unites form and function. Said to represent a new dimension of communication and ergonomics in ultrasonic welding, the HiQ G2 offers a combination of pioneering functional design, innovative technology, first-class ultrasonic tools and excellent controller software that ensures repeatable and first-class weld results.

The next-generation HiQ G2 is the first series-produced premium ultrasonic welding system to also possess the flexibility of a customized machine. The minutely revamped controller software perfectly connects the operator with the machine. All machine components, connected devices, and their behavior are easy to access via comprehensible visualizations and can be directly experienced. The user is guided through more complex situations quickly, safely, and comprehensibly.

The controller software’s modularity permits simple expansion and also adaptation to future tasks. This controller software truly brings the HiQ to the digitalized production of the future. Herrmann designed the new controller platform in such a way that central issues for the future of the industry, such as predictive maintenance and data mining, can be easily added and taken into account. The system is able to select the weld program according to the tools used. The machine ensures that the stack used, the equipment, and the selected weld program are all compatible with one another. The user is informed about problems and suggested changes and can act immediately. A sophisticated, automatic tool clamping system further facilitates the change, making tool change simpler and safer in the minimum amount of time.

At the workstation of the future, the new HiQ series reportedly will help employees with their work. Indicator arrows and a display in the machine base give information about the machine status, part counter readings, and much more. The user interface of the controller software can be adapted to the various requirements of the production employees. The incorporation of auxiliary functions, sensors, and other tools provides support to the employee during the process sequence. This prevents errors in production and gives the user a feeling of security and confidence. “Man and machine work together, hand in hand for perfect results and reduced error rates,” according to the company.

The new generation of HiQ controller software reportedly provides a perfect visualization of all physical components of the machine and connected accessories. All process steps and their sequences are presented in detail in the software and can be seamlessly accessed – the digital twin of the HiQ. The weld process and the complete machine cycle can be modeled in the controller platform and monitored, controlled, and optimized using the process data provided. The incorporation of additional sensors, actuators, and entire complex devices into the machine cycle is carried out via simple user interface configuration--ushering the HiQ into the Industrial Internet of Things, according to the company.