Banaszek Named Sales Manager at Charles Ross & Son

Hired in 2005, Banaszek takes over sales for maker of industrial mixing equipment.

Charles Ross & Son Co., manufacturer of industrial mixing equipment, has appointed Christine Banaszek as its new sales manager.

Banaszek joined Ross in 2005 as an application engineer in inside sales at the corporate headquarters in Hauppauge, N.Y. For years, she also worked at the company’s Test & Development Center as part of the technical services group and published many articles and white papers in mixing and blending technologies. She holds a degree in chemical engineering.

Established in 1842, Ross is a leading manufacturer of specialty mixing, blending, drying and dispersion equipment used in the production of plastics, composites, and many other applications. Products include double planetary mixers, planetary dispersers, multi-shaft mixers, ribbon blenders, vertical cone screw blenders, tumble blenders, high-shear rotor/stator mixers, high-speed dispersers, static mixers, three-roll mills, storage tanks, pressure vessels, and reactors.