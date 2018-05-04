Elbow Connectors Improve Flow Rates

Eisele Connectors presents its Liquidline and Multiline E connectors at NPE2018.

Eisele Connectors has expanded the Liquidline with all-metal connections for coolant applications with swept screw-in elbows for particularly high flow rates.

Eisele Connectors presents the Liquidline and Multiline connectors in booth S10088 at NPE2018. Eisele Connectors developed a product line for coolants called Liquidline, which has with optimized connections in a full range of sizes. With the Eisele Liquidline, Eisele Connectors offers an extensive line of threaded fittings and coolant connectors. Liquidline products are available in “dezincification-resistant” brass as well as in aluminium and stainless steel. In addition, Eisele Connectors has added 45° and 90° elbows to its line. The elbows are made of brass or stainless steel and are designed with optimized flow properties . Eisele Connectors says that the new, swept, screw-in elbow of dezincification-resistant brass or stainless steel achieved significantly better flow rates than conventional elbow fittings in comparative tests, since there is no turbulence and no obstruction of the flow to prevent heat dissipation. The elbows are suitable for coolant connectors in welding processes, power electronics or high-frequency induction heating systems. The improved flow rate of the elbows enables the use of smaller diameters to achieve the same cooling effect as with conventional elbow connectors.

The Multiline E is a completely new type of a modular kit system for custom modular multiple and multi-media connectors. The Eisele Multiline E series is a system for combining compressed air, vacuum, gases, coolant, liquids, electronics and electrical wiring in one base body. The Multiline series also has expanded to include an optimized housing version with a practical locking lever. The lever enables connection and disconnection within seconds. This quick-change system also requires less manual force, and Eisele Connectors says this makes it convenient to operate a Multiline E multiple connector that is completely equipped with drip-free, adaptive inserts.

