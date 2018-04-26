Electrodes Highlight Power of Machining with EDM Graphites

The company showcases several machined electrodes of various material classifications to demonstrate the type of machining detail that can be achieved with Poco EDM materials.

Del-Tool material machined using Poco Graphite EDM materials.

Poco Graphite has been a manufacturer of premium graphite for over 50 years, with a product line that includes more than 100 graphite grades used in EDM, semiconductor and other industrial applications. The company says that the use of Poco EDM graphites increases the potential for optimum performance. Poco Graphite produces materials with consistent properties and performance for maximum EDM efficiency and overall cost reduction. The company showcases several machined electrodes of various material classifications to demonstrate the type of machining detail that can be achieved with Poco EDM materials. End users in the industry provide the electrodes on display, which represent actual applications. Poco Graphite is in booth S33044 at NPE2018.

NPE2018 Exhibitor Poco Graphite, Inc. Booth: S33044 View Showroom