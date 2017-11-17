Incoe Breaks Ground For New Global HQ

Leading hot-runner supplier’s new facility expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Incoe Corp. last month officially broke ground with a ceremony held at the site of their future 135,000 ft2 global headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

The new state-of-the-art facility combines and expands on three facilities the hot-runner specialist currently has in the Metro Detroit area and is designed to improve operational efficiency within the organization by situating dependent processes in closer proximity to one another. Within the office area, open collaboration spaces along high traffic pathways are designed to provide casual meeting spaces. The 85,000 ft2 manufacturing area was designed around a central space containing quality control, inventory, and shop offices to maximize process flow. Part of the facility space was reserved and designed as a customer-centric educational center, including a 2400 ft2 state-of-the-art injection molding laboratory.

Noted Eric J. Seres Jr., Incoe’s CEO and president, “Our philosophy from the beginning has been about hiring good people, treating them well, creating an environment that’s safe and stable, and giving them the tools they need to do their job and let them do what they do best. So, our employees really have made this happen. We wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for them.” Incoe will be marking its 60th year anniversary in 2018.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Courtney Seres, Incoe’s v.p. corporate administration, presented a memorial stone dedicating the facility to Rick Seres, the father of the third-generation ownership and Incoe’ss previous CEO.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.