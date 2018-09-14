Joseph Serell Named President of Sun Plastech

Serell replaces Glenn Kornfeld, who had been president since 2004, as the head of the maker of Asaclean purging compounds.

Joseph T. Serell has been named the president Sun Plastech, maker of Asaclean purging compounds. Serell has been with the company since 2004, most recently acting as vice president where he oversaw engineering, marketing and sales.

Sun Plastech Inc. (Parsippany, N.J.), which manufactures and distributes Asaclean purging compounds, has named Joseph T. Serell as its new president, effective Sept. 1, 2018. Serell succeeds Glenn Kornfeld, who had served as president since 2004. Kornfeld will assume new responsibilities at Asahi Kasei America, the Japan-based chemical manufacturer that acts as parent company to Sun Plastech.

Serell who moved to Japan after who graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, studied at the Air College of Language in Niigata, Japan. Serell joined Sun Plastech in 2004 as its national sales manager. For the past 10 years, Serell served as Sun Plastech’s vice president, overseeing the company’s engineering, marketing, and sales departments. The company noted that Serell was also instrumental in its acquisition of Novachem in 2015.

