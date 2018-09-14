Joseph Serell Named President of Sun Plastech

Serell replaces Glenn Kornfeld, who had been president since 2004, as the head of the maker of Asaclean purging compounds.  

Article Post: 9/14/2018

Sun Plastech Inc. (Parsippany, N.J.), which manufactures and distributes Asaclean purging compounds, has named Joseph T. Serell as its new president, effective Sept. 1, 2018. Serell succeeds Glenn Kornfeld, who had served as president since 2004. Kornfeld will assume new responsibilities at Asahi Kasei America, the Japan-based chemical manufacturer that acts as parent company to Sun Plastech.

Serell who moved to Japan after who graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, studied at the Air College of Language in Niigata, Japan. Serell joined Sun Plastech in 2004 as its national sales manager. For the past 10 years, Serell served as Sun Plastech’s vice president, overseeing the company’s engineering, marketing, and sales departments. The company noted that Serell was also instrumental in its acquisition of Novachem in 2015.

Related Stories

Conair Smart Services
Plastics resin drying videos
Threaded inserts for plastics

Related Content

Klöckner Pentaplast Announces Plan to Use Only Recyclable and Sustainably Sourced Products by 2028

By 2028, kp will only use materials that are practically recyclable or sustainably sourced and will simplify its polymer and material mix to ease recycling.