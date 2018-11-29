Loop Industries to Supply 100% Recycled PET to Coca-Cola Bottlers

New agreement enables authorized Coca-Cola Bottlers to enter into supply agreements to secure 100% sustainable Loop branded PET plastic resin.

Loop Industries has entered into a multi-year supply framework with the Coca-Cola system’s Cross Enterprise Procurement Group (CEPG) to supply 100% recycled and sustainable Loop PET plastic from Loop’s joint venture facility with Indorama Ventures Limited in the United States to authorized Coca-Cola bottlers who enter into supply agreements with Loop.

“We are very proud to become a supplier of Loop branded PET resin to the members of the Coca-Cola system’s Cross Enterprise Procurement Group,” says Daniel Solomita, founder and CEO of Loop Industries. “We are especially pleased to be able to assist Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers as they work to meet their recycled content ambitions.”

“Like all responsible companies, we need to be selective in choosing our packaging materials so that we continue to eliminate waste and work to reduce the environmental impact,” said Ron Lewis, chief supply chain officer, Coca-Cola European Partners, a bottler member of CEPG. “Investments like this one with Loop Industries support our goal to ensure that at least 50% of the material we use for our PET bottles comes from recycled plastic, and will help us divert more materials from landfills and build a stronger circular plastic economy.”

This arrangement continues the rapid and exciting progress ‎being made by Loop as it commercializes its breakthrough depolymerization technology which will help reduce global plastic waste and enable major global brands to meet their sustainability goals. As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to grow, Loop Industries has emerged with transformational technology that allows no and low value plastics to be diverted, recovered and recycled endlessly into new, virgin-quality Loop PET plastic.

