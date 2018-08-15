ProAmpac Launches New Recyclable Pouch

ProAmpac’s No.2 Pouch is a fully recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blend in the No. 2 HDPE+ recycle stream.

No.2 QuadFlex is the newest member to the company’s fully recyclable No. 2 Pouch platform.

Flexible packaging provider ProAmpac, Cincinnati, has launched its QuadFlex pouch, the newest member to its fully recyclable No. 2 Pouch platform. The flexible package features the How2Recycle label (for more about How2Recycle, see How2Recycle Label Changing Recycling Habits).

The How2Recycle program provides consumers a path to recycling flexible packaging. ProAmpac’s No.2 Pouch is a fully recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blend in the No. 2 HDPE+ recycle stream.

The How2Recycle logo is placed on commercial pouches with instructions to consumers on how to recycle their packaging. Labels inform consumers the product is classified as a plastic bag and, if clean and dry, may be recycled through store drop off.

“We listened to our customers. Brand owners across multiple markets challenged ProAmpac, making it clear that a recyclable quad-seal style pouch was needed across all our markets. From pet food to lawn and garden, cereal and salty snacks, we believe this new pouch will be a game changer in sustainable packaging options for our customers,” says Julie Conklin, senior product market manager, for ProAmpac.

The No.2 QuadFlex pouch is the result of an intensive research and development initiative that overcame processing challenges inherent to the premium quad-seal pouch structure. It is the second member of ProAmpac’s recyclable No.2 pouch platform.

The ProAmpac No.2 standup pouch, introduced in 2011, was the first primary flexible package to participate in the How2Recycle program. It was awarded a Gold Flexible Packaging Award from the Flexible Packaging Association for Environmental & Sustainability Achievement in 2013.

“Today’s announcement is a step toward our vision for a large-scale sustainability platform for flexible packaging,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “We will be adding packaging made by recycled products, compostable pouches and other sustainable products.”