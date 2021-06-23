Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Digital Demos | 1 MINUTE READ

SACO AEI Polymers: New Technologies for Material Selection and Field Support

This video demonstrates virtual tools that SACO AEI has launched to help customers search, select, purchase and get processing support for additives that meet their specific polymer system needs, production process and desired product benefits. (Sponsored)

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

SACO AEI Polymers’ virtual tools have helped customers during the pandemic by allowing them a touch less system of searching and ordering the right product and providing help via Live Chat or virtual plant trial support. 

For more information on this and other SACO AEI products, visit saco-distribution.com or sacoaei.com and follow SACO Distribution on LinkedIn or SACO AEI on LinkedIn.

This digital demo will demonstrate the new virtual tools, website search capabilities, live chat feature, shopping cart, and virtual trial assistance, developed by SACO AEI Polymers.
Photo Credit: SACO AEI

RELATED CONTENT

Absolute Haitian New Products Showcase

Resources

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Technology in Plastics Showcase

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending