SACO AEI Polymers: New Technologies for Material Selection and Field Support
This video demonstrates virtual tools that SACO AEI has launched to help customers search, select, purchase and get processing support for additives that meet their specific polymer system needs, production process and desired product benefits. (Sponsored)
SACO AEI Polymers’ virtual tools have helped customers during the pandemic by allowing them a touch less system of searching and ordering the right product and providing help via Live Chat or virtual plant trial support.
For more information on this and other SACO AEI products, visit saco-distribution.com or sacoaei.com and follow SACO Distribution on LinkedIn or SACO AEI on LinkedIn.
