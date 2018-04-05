Vacuum Units Offer Multiple Benefits

CUMSA has two new vacuum devices, the Double Action Vacuumjet (VB) and the Smart Vacuumjet (SV), at NPE2018.

CUMSA Vacuumjet Systems.

All CUMSA vacuums simply require compressed air connected to the device at 6 Bars (90 PSI) with a vacuum capacity that can pull out the gases at rates ranging to 60L/min. CUMSA has two new vacuum devices, the Double Action Vacuumjet (VB) and the Smart Vacuumjet (SV), at NPE2018.The Double Action Vacuumjet (VB) pulls the gas out of the mold during the entire injection process. The unit is activated by compressed air when the mold closes and runs until the plastic part is ejected. This product is unique in that it has porous inserts or laminar vents, conveniently located in the critical areas of the mold, where the plastic fills last, so it helps take away the gases produced during injection through these porous inserts. Therefore, the plastic has less resistance to flow and fills faster. After the injection and during the ejection, the compress air helps to clean the insert or laminar vents after every cycle. The VB can be installed as a standalone unit or in combination with any of CUMSA’s other vacuum devices.

The Smart Vacuumjet (SV) is a fully automated device. The unit needs to be hooked up to 24V for an optimal working of its internal solenoid and needs the compressed air connected to start the process. The solenoid controls the opening and the closing of the vacuum valve, typically located in the mold cavity. The SV operator should be set up only once, when installing the unit in the mold, using the selector placed on the back to set up the vacuum level by selecting one of the 4 different vacuum levels (from -600 to -900 mbar). Once the mold closes, the compressed air starts running. The device sends a signal to open the vacuum valve and starts to remove the air from the cavity up to the defined vacuum level. After the pre-set vacuum level is achieved, the SV displays the amount of vacuum achieved with green numbers and it sends a signal to close the vacuum valve. The injection starts while still removing the air throughout the ejector pins and vents. At the ejection, the device produces the blow-off and purges the channels cleaning the insert or laminar vents after every cycle.



