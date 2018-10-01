Zeiger Industries Welcomes Third Generation to the Business

Taylor Zeiger retires her mitt for job with industry leading firm her grandparents founded

Three generation of Zeigers (l-r): Taylor, Tom. Sandi, and Don.

Related Suppliers Zeiger Industries

Taylor Zeiger’s years as a collegiate softball infielder taught her thorough preparation and solid strategy are essential in winning. Today that foundation is helping her start on the right track in her new career at Zeiger Industries.

Taylor is the first member of the third generation to join Zeiger Industries, a supplier of screws and screw tips for injection molding founded by her grandparents Don and Sandi Zeiger nearly 30 years ago. Sandi is “over the moon” happy about her granddaughter’s interest in keeping the Zeiger DNA alive in the highly competitive injection molding equipment business.

Related Stories

“It has always been a point of great pride that Zeiger Industries has grown and prospered with our family playing such an integral role,” Sandi said.

She and husband Don founded the company in 1990 in Canton, Ohio, where it continues to design, engineer and manufacture high-performance valves, screws and other equipment for injection molding.

Taylor began her work as financial manager of Zeiger Industries shortly after graduating from West Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. She won the Gary E. West College of Business award as the Most Outstanding General Business Student and played on the West Liberty women’s softball team. She especially enjoyed playing defense at third base.

“Our coach instilled the values of teamwork and time management he learned in the military and as a police detective and I find they really helped me get started when I joined Zeiger Industries full time,” Taylor said. “I jumped right in and really can see and appreciate what my grandparents created here. The Zeiger name stands for quality and everyone here takes their responsibility for quality and excellence very seriously.”

Taylor is a daughter of Zeiger Industries Plant Manager Tom Zeiger, who is joined as second-generation partners by his brothers, Andy and Steve Zeiger.

Zeiger Industries, inventor and manufacturer of Mallard Z4 screw tip valves, is known in the injection molding industry for top performance and quality. The Mallard Z4 is the plastic industry’s only screw-tip assembly that comes with a two-year warranty