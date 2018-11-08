How Vacuum Venting Can Solve Outgassing and Air Entrapment in Injection Molds

When conventional venting methods fail, vacuum venting can effectively solve issues related to outgassing and air entrapment in injection molds. Here’s how.

Simulated with a clear mold and steam, this video demonstrates how the vacuum venting unit instantaneously evacuates the air from the mold.

Proper venting is essential to molding a defect-free part. Without it, air and gas are trapped in the mold, compressing and heating as the cavity fills. This can lead to short shots, voids, blemishes and other defects in addition to issues caused by residue buildup in vented pins.

So what do you do when conventional venting methods just don’t work?

Vacuum venting can alleviate all these problems by instantaneously evacuating air and gas from the mold cavity as it is filled. Once the vacuum unit is activated, the trapped gases are instantaneously evacuated from the mold.…READ MORE.