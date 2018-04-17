Toray Plastics America Garners Rhode Island Workforce Development Award

Toray Plastics America Inc. (TPA) was recently recognized by the Providence Business News (PBN) as the best among Rhode Island manufacturers for its training and career advancement programs.

The company is a leading manufacturer of PET, PP, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, graphic, industrial, optical, and electronic applications and conducts all its manufacturing and metallizing at one location. The company is also now among the leaders in the manufacture of polyolefin foams for the automotive and flooring industries.

PBN’s Workforce Development & Productivity Award was accepted by TPA’s president and CEO Mike Brandmeier and Lisa Ahart, v.p. of corporate human resources and environmental health and safety. Toray employs 600 people at its headquarters in Rhode Island, and another 125 at its Front Royal, Va. Facility. The company also helps cultivate business leaders in the Rhode Island community and is a lead partner in the Real Jobs Rhode Island grant program. The PBN Manufacturing Awards are designed to identify and celebrate the region’s best manufacturers, large or small, focused or diversified.