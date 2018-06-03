Video: Workforce Development Panel at Molding 2018

A panel discussion during Molding 2018 centered on ways the plastics industry can collaborate and coordinate on bringing talented new people into its workforce.

During Molding 2018 (Feb. 27-March 1; Long Beach, Calif.), a panel discussion was held centered on workforce development in the plastics industry. Specifically, how can the plastics industry collaborate and coordinate on bringing talented new people into its workforce? The panel featured Jason Holbrook, sales manager at KraussMaffei, John Berg, director of marketing at Sussex IM, Michael Engler, president at AMA Plastics, Alex Beaumont, director of business development at Beaumont, Rao Neelam, plant manager at Comar and PT’s Tony Deligio and Matt Naitove.

It was a lively panel that lasted for about an hour. If you missed the panel, we recorded the entire discussion via Facebook Live and the video is available to watch any time on our page. Here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/Plastics-Technology-665364476816698/