What Is the Circular Economy?

One of the biggest takeaways from K 2019 is how focused many members of the supply chain are on working toward a circular economy. It’s a term that is used quite often now, but I was curious about how plastics companies truly view a circular economy and their respective roles in it.

In part three of the K 2019 recycling video series, hear NOVA Chemicals, TOMRA, Covestro, Rapid Granulator and SABIC discuss the circular economy. And be sure to check out part one and part two of the series. Thank you to everyone who participated!