7/6/2019

Arburg Expands U.S. Headquarters

Adding more than 80% more space in Rocky Hill, Conn.

In June, Arburg, Inc. broke ground to expand its U.S. offices in Rocky Hill, Conn. “Our headquarters, which was newly built as recently as 2015, has already met its capacity limits,” explains Friedrich Kanz, CEO of the U.S. operation. The project will add 23,000 ft2, or more than 80%, to the size of the current building. This will provide more space for setup and acceptance testing of complete turnkey automation projects, customization of stock machines, and considerably larger spare-parts stock. Rooms will be added for offices, customer training and technical seminars.

