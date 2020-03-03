Betts Retires from Wittmann Battenfeld

Tom Betts, who most recently worked in Michigan as a regional sales manager of injection molding machinery for Wittmann Battenfeld, has announced his retirement. Betts worked for more than 30 years for the Wittmann Battenfeld organization and has been in the plastics industry for more than 40 years.

Betts was also active in the Society of Plastics Engineers and the Plastics Industry Association, where he was active with both the Machinery Division and the former Structural Plastics Division.

As a speaker at various industry events, Betts also delivered more than 30 papers on numerous topics, including co-injection, gas-assist molding, thermoset processing, liquid silicone rubber molding, micro-molding, physical foaming and automation.

Pictured from left to right—David Sharp, Wittmann Battenfeld Operations Manager - IMM; Sonny Morneault, Wittmann Battenfeld VP-Sales; Tom Betts, and David Preusse, Wittmann Battenfeld President. “We have been lucky to have Tom on our team for many years, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” Preusse said in a release.