Chinaplas Changes Dates, Venues Starting in 2021

In a bid to provide the event more space and avoid immediate conflict with NPE2021 (May 17-21; Orlando), Adsale Exhibition Services has announced a change of dates and venue for Chinaplas 2021. Next year the annual show, which has traditionally rotated between Shanghai and Guangzhou, will be moved up to April 13-16 and be held in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (SWECC).

In a Jan. 22 letter to exhibitors, Ada Leung, general manager sales & marketing for Adsale, noted that Chinaplas 2019 held that year in May in Guangzhou struggled to accommodate growth forcing Adsale to “reluctantly turn down many space applications.”

Chinaplas 2019, which took place May 21-24 in Guangzhou, set a new record for the show in that city, featuring 3,622 exhibitors and 163,314 visitors. Adsale noted in the letter that the SWECC, which opened in September 2019, features 400,000-m2 of exhibition space in its first phase and is located near the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. The SWECC features 18 halls of 20,000 m2 each and one hall of about 50,000 m2. The former venue in Guangzhou has 13 exhibition halls over two floors, with a total indoor exhibition area of 130,000 m2.

Adsale noted in the letter that space application for Chinaplas 2021 will open in April. Chinaplas 2020 takes place April 21-24 in Shanghai.

In a release, NPE organizer, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), said both shows and organizers have enjoyed a “positive, mutually beneficial relationship.” PLASTICS said the change to dates that won’t conflict with NPE2021, as well as to a new venue, are a “big win” for both organizations, events and the plastics industry.