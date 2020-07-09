Conventus is New Distributor Partner for EMS-Grivory's Specialty Nylons in U.S. and Canada

Distributor of engineered thermoplastics Conventus Polymers LLC, Parsippany, N.J., has been named an authorized distributor of the extensive line of specialty nylons in the U.S. and Canada of Swiss-based EMS-Grivory (U.S. office in Sumter, S.C.) The agreement covers a broad range of specialty nylon materials including EMS-Grivory’s Grilamid TRtransparent nylon, Grilamid L nylon 12, Grivory GV partially aromatic nylon, and Grivory HT high-temperature PPA product portfolios. These products are based on amorphous, cycloaliphatic, long-chain nylons 12, 1010, 612, 610, and partially aromatic and polyphthalamide (PPA) nylon chemistries. Conventus will provide all technical marketing, account management, application development, and customer service support.

Conventus will sell the range of these specialty nylons primarily for injection molded applications in non-automotive metal replacement of zinc and die cast in structural components and applications requiring high transparency, chemical resistance, and toughness. These markets include electrical, plumbing, oil and gas, consumer, healthcare, and lighting.

Said president of Conventus John Jorgensen, “EMS-Grovory's portfolio of specialty nylons expands Conventus’ high-temperature portfolio which already includes PPSU, PES, PSU, PEEK, PPS, and is unparalleled in the industry. Our goal is to expand penetration in many non-automotive markets where specialty nylons are gaining traction, being more readily adopted, and experiencing rapid growth…We are building on many successful newly commercialized applications and expect to continue that momentum in new applications and markets that fit the EMS-Grivory focus on metal replacement with Grivory GV and Grivory HT."

While the reputation and brand awareness of EMS-Grovory's partially aromatic and high-temperature nylons in metal replacement applications has been well known for many years, EMS also offers many new unique solutions for the industry. EMS’ Grilamid TR90 transparent and cycloaliphatic nylon reportedly offers better chemical resistance, light transmission, ductility, and barrier properties compared to polycarbonate and other clear resins. .