Conventus Now Authorized Distributor for Evonik's Vestakeep PEEK Compounds in U.S. & Canada

Distributor of high-performance engineering thermoplastics Conventus Polymers LLC, Parsippany, N.J., has become an authorized distributor for Vestakeep PEEK compounds from Germany’s Evonik Corp. The recently signed agreement with Evonik covers all Vestakeep PEEK industrial grades (excluding the medical and healthcare portfolio).

Conventus will sell the range of Vestakeep PEEK grades for injection, extrusion, and compression molded applications in targeted markets including wire and cable, automotive, defense, electrical, aerospace, and general industrial.

These aromatic PEEK compounds are suitable for producing long-lasting, heavy-duty, clean components for use in semiconductor production, oil exploration, automotive, and aviation sectors. Vestakeep PEEK has been shown to outperform metals by improving system durability and lowering component manufacturing costs. These benefits derive from the materials’ unique combination of properties including chemical resistance, temperature resistance, abrasion resistance and lubricity, high rigidity, combined with low weight and versatile processability.

Conventus offers a highly technical focus, unique expertise, and strong relationships with key OEMs. Already a strong player in the distribution of high-temperature polymer resins and compounds within North America, Conventus’ focused approach within key end-use markets and its ability to develop new applications will be critical in expanding penetration of Vestakeep PEEK in the U.S. and Canada.

Evonik’s portfolio of PEEK compounds expands Conventus’ high-temperature portfolio which includes PPA, PPS, PPSU, PES, and PSU. Conventus’ strategy to align its business with global industry leaders is further solidified by this agreement with Evonik. Conventus will provide all technical marketing, account management, application development, and customer service support.

Said Conventus’ president John Jorgensen, “We are excited about our partnership with Evonik because they are committed to innovation. Vestakeep PEEK products already offer unique grades with greater ductility than the competition, and their exclusive grades such as Vestakeep 5000 series are the type of cutting-edge solutions our customers require.”